WT Wealth Management Sells 293 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of INTU traded up $12.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $663.07. 634,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.70 and a 200-day moving average of $579.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $671.01. The firm has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
