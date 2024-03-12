WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 5.3% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned about 1.64% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 83,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.