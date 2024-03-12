WT Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. 2,304,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,300. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

