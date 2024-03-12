WT Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,490 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
