WT Wealth Management Has $394,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 1,444,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,736. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

