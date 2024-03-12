WT Wealth Management Buys 515 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,037. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

