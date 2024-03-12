WT Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 130,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $354,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 770,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,505. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.