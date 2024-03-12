WT Wealth Management Acquires 74,361 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,361 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 8.9% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.17. 663,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

