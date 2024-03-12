Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) to Issue $0.16 — Dividend

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

Shares of WS stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79. Worthington Steel has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.60 million. Worthington Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Steel will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Steel

In related news, Director Charles M. Chiappone acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

