Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WOR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 92,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 113.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

