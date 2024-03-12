Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Worthington Enterprises stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.57. 88,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after buying an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,007,000 after buying an additional 108,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

