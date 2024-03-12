WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 14th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,340,000.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ AGZD opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Active Rebound: 2 Discrete Semiconductor Stocks Making Moves
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Nike Stock Is Where You Can Find Growth Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.