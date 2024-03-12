WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 14th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,340,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ AGZD opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

