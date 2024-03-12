Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.12. 690,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,653. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $249.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.19.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.19.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

