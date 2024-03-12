Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

WLDN stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Willdan Group by 62.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Willdan Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

