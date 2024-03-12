Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.
Willdan Group Price Performance
WLDN stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.60.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
Featured Stories
