Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 64,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.55. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
