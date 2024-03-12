Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,403,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,252,173 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,237,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $100.12. 3,714,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,271. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.