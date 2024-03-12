Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 7,523 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,338,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,014,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,778. The stock has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

