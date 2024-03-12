Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 340,491 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,066,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340,491 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.04% of Honeywell International worth $3,707,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,286. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

