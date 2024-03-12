Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 283,817 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,819,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,817 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.85% of Welltower worth $2,197,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,229,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. The company had a trading volume of 667,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
