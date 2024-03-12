Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,271,138 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,674,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,271,138 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.04% of Ecolab worth $1,469,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 162.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 890,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,837,000 after buying an additional 71,206 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,957,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.66. The company had a trading volume of 450,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,911. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $227.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

