Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,069,863 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,604,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,069,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.05% of EOG Resources worth $2,992,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,266,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

EOG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $120.79. 1,889,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,224. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

