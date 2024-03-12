Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,793,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,616 shares during the period. Exelon comprises approximately 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 9.12% of Exelon worth $3,431,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,877,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

