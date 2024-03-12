Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 12,184,568 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,184,568 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.85% of Sempra worth $1,646,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.12. 1,019,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,523. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

