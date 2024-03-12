Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 3,121,732 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.79% of Philip Morris International worth $2,575,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,427. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.