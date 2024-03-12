Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: IIP.UN) recently:

3/4/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$15.00.

3/1/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

3/1/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.25 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.15. 57,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

