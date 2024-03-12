Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Shares of WMLLF remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.