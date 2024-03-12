Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 14th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
Shares of WMLLF remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 22,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,215. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
