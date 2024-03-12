Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 299.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after buying an additional 163,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WSO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.05 and a 12-month high of $433.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

