Waste Management, Inc. (WM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.68. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $210.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

