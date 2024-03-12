Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $210.25. 277,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $210.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

