Walmart Inc. (WMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on April 1st

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Walmart has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $490.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $61.07.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,297,173 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,032,156 shares of company stock worth $2,217,713,412. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $58.33 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $62.33 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

