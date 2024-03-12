Walleye Capital LLC Has $16.93 Million Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,236 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

