Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.41% of Cousins Properties worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,046,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

CUZ opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

