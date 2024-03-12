Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Bought by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. Wallbox accounts for approximately 0.9% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.10% of Wallbox worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 948.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Down 0.2 %

WBX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 137,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Wallbox has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.