Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $6.60

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.18. Waldencast shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 4,014 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Waldencast Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Waldencast in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 440.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

