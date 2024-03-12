Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.79 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $282.02 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.04 or 0.00013964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00017372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00025041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71,985.12 or 1.00157688 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00182035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 9.41059561 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $19,990,919.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

