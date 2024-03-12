Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 1,284,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,338,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $674.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,474,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,723 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 37,118 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 545,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

