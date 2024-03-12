Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Issue $0.43 Annual Dividend

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. 3,287,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,967. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $40,843,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,513,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,149 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,236 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.