Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to Issue $0.43 Annual Dividend

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Natixis acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

