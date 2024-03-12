Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the February 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vinci Trading Up 0.7 %

VCISY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 74,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

