Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the February 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vinci Trading Up 0.7 %
VCISY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 74,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.
About Vinci
