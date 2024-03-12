Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

VSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of VSCO opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

