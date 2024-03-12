Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSAT traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. 350,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,472. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.34. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

