Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.48 and last traded at $71.35. Approximately 3,933,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,036,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.