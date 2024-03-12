VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$7.60 by Analysts at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TSE:FORA opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. VerticalScope has a 52-week low of C$2.64 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

