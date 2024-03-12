Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VET. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.88.
Vermilion Energy Stock Performance
Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy
In related news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
