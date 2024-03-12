Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,691,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 1,214.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 566,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 523,496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Kroger by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 198,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.45.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

