Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 37.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,060,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 233,241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

