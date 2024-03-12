Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $99.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

