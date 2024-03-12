Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,741 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 646,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,191,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

