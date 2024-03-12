Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

