Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 29th

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $177.89 and a 12-month high of $251.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,266 shares of company stock valued at $790,554. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.